Beware of phishing website targeting POSB customers: DBS Bank

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank on Thursday (May 3) alerted customers to a phishing website that resembles POSB's Internet banking log-in page, targeting POSB customers.

According to DBS' alert, the site is designed to steal customer details, log-in information, personal identification numbers and one-time passwords in order to perform fraudulent transactions.

Customers who receive phishing e-mails and click on the links will be redirected to a website that does not belong to POSB, but looks like the real site.

Samples of the malicious e-mails include those from the address customerservice@posbbank.com.sg, which does not belong to the bank.

DBS, which owns POSB, advised customers to protect themselves from such scams by typing the URLs of the banking websites directly into their browsers' address bars.

They can verify that the webpage is the official one by looking for the padlock icon.

DBS also warned customers not to reply to unsolicited e-mail, and to call DBS at 1800-111-1111 for personal banking and 1800-222-2200 for business banking if they notice unknown transactions appearing on their accounts.

The Singapore Police Force shared DBS' notice on Friday, asking netizens to help spread the word to prevent scams.