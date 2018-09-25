Beware of online ticket scams, police warn concert-goers

The police yesterday warned concert-goers against falling for online purchase scams, ahead of several gigs slated to take place here over the next few months.

British pop star Sam Smith will hold concerts on Oct 2 and 3 - his first in Singapore, while five-time Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey will be holding a special, one-night concert on Nov 3.

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 will be bringing their Red Pill Blues tour to Singapore on March 7 next year.

Last year, the police received at least 120 reports of online purchase scams involving the sale of concert tickets. The victims either did not receive their tickets, or received fake or invalid tickets after they had made the payment, the police said.

Last month, several fans were cheated of at least $2,000 in total after they bought fake JJ Lin concert tickets on Facebook.

After paying steep amounts for their tickets, the victims were mailed blank pieces of paper or empty envelopes instead, reported The New Paper.

In its advisory yesterday, the police said that the public should adopt the following crime prevention measures:

•Don't be impulsive: Be wary of online advertisements of concert tickets at cheap prices that sound too good to be true. Do not buy on impulse. Read the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase.

•Don't believe: Scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of an identity card or driver's licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it.

•Don't give: As you are dealing with strangers, avoid making payments or deposits in advance. Try to use shopping platforms or arrangements that release your payment to the seller only upon receipt of the item.

Alternatively, arrange to meet the seller and pay only after collecting your tickets.

The public should bear in mind that the tickets may still be invalid upon entry if they were duplicated. Buyers are advised to purchase only from authorised sellers, said the police.

Those who wish to receive scam-related advice may call the National Crime Prevention Council's anti-scam helpline 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.