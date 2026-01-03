Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The beverage container return scheme will kick off on April 1 , but the transition period has been extended from three months to six following feedback from stakeholders, announced Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary in a Facebook post on Jan 3.

Under the scheme, consumers will pay an extra 10 cents for bottled and canned drinks, ranging from 150ml to 3 litres, but will later receive a full refund of the deposit when they return empty beverage containers which carry the scheme’s deposit mark at designated return points across the island.

The extension of the transition period to Sept 30 means that while the scheme officially begins on April 1, most beverage containers which are entitled to the refundable 10-cent deposit are likely to hit the shelves only closer to the later part of the transition.

Dr Janil noted that there are several stakeholders involved in the initiative, including scheme operator Beverage Container Return Scheme Ltd (BCRS), a not-for-profit company formed by a consortium of beverage producers comprising Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka, that will oversee the process.

According to the National Environment Agency’s website, “during the transition period, both non-BCRS labelled and BCRS-labelled stocks can be sold, where the former will not have a 10-cent deposit while the latter will have a 10-cent deposit included”.

An earlier announcement said that there will be a transition period until June 30 to allow the beverage and retail industry to clear older stocks, which are ineligible for refunds.

More than 1,000 return points will be located in supermarkets and other communal areas.

In his Facebook post, Dr Janil called the scheme a “significant step towards Singapore’s circular economy goals, encouraging the recycling of beverage containers like metal cans and plastic bottles”.

The scheme is expected to run for seven years until March 31, 2033.

Dr Janil said that feedback was given that the original three-month transition period may not be enough for companies to clear their existing beverage stocks.

“In response, we’ve extended the transition period to 6 months – spanning April 1 to Sept 30 ,” he revealed.

In the coming weeks, BCRS will also share more details on the scheme with the public, including how to look out for the scheme’s mark on beverage containers and where to return these empty containers.

Dr Janil added that there will be more outreach and engagement with all producers, retailers and F&B outlets during this time to raise awareness on the scheme.

The inauguration of the scheme comes after a few delays.

In 2020, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the return scheme for drink containers would be implemented by 2022. But, that year, NEA said the scheme’s proposed start date would be by mid-2024.

In July 2024, it was reported that the scheme was delayed again until April 2026 at the request of beverage producers, as they needed more time to adjust to the changes.

Dr Janil urged the public in his post to “make this change happen, one container at a time”, and reminded Singaporeans that every returned container makes a difference for future generations.