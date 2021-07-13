Better training for volunteers who work with inmates, ex-offenders

Prison service puts up tender, seeks to tap tech to increase number of learning slots

  • Published
    34 min ago
More forms of training are on the cards for volunteers who work with inmates and ex-offenders, as the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) looks to draw on its experience working with its community partners amid the pandemic.

SPS has put up a tender calling for a fresh round of training courses under its Development Framework for Offender Rehabilitation Personnel (Dorp), which since 2014 has helped equip volunteers with skills to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of former offenders into society.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2021, with the headline 'Better training for volunteers who work with inmates, ex-offenders'. Subscribe
