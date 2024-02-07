Better not do the laundry: Chinese New Year traditions you might not know about

When sounds of crashing cymbals and lilting flutes play endlessly in malls and supermarkets, you know Chinese New Year is just around the corner.

Chinese Singaporeans are stocking up on mandarin oranges and packing hongbao as they prepare for the Year of the Dragon – part of many rituals for ringing in a new year.

Here are some other festive practices and beliefs for the season that you might not know about.

1. Depositing money on Li Chun

The term “Li Chun” translates to the start of spring. It is the first out of 24 terms in the Chinese solar calendar.

Li Chun falls on Feb 4 on most years, give or take a day or two, when the sun is at the celestial longitude of 315 deg.

Traditionally, this is when Chinese farmers pray for a bountiful harvest year.

These days, snaking queues are seen at banks as people wait in line to deposit cash into their bank accounts.

Many believe that doing so will boost their wealth and bring them good luck. Some also wear the lucky colour red, or prepare amounts associated with prosperity like $88.

2. Paying your debts before the start of Chinese New Year

Going into the New Year with debts is said to be inauspicious.

This customary Chinese practice reflects a symbolic wish to start the year on a clean slate.

Those who are superstitious believe that not closing your books before the start of the first day of Chinese New Year will cause you to be in debt all year long, or even for the rest of your life.

3. Hide sharp objects and brooms

Find another way to open that bag of chips, because sharp objects such as scissors, needles, nail clippers and knives are seen as ominous and inauspicious objects.