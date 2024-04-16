Better data collection needed on heat-related health impacts from climate change: Unicef adviser

SINGAPORE – As merciless heatwaves could become more frequent and long-lasting in climate-vulnerable South-east Asia, health systems need better data and resource allocation to more adequately address the impact of climate change on human health.

Heat exposure can have direct impacts like causing heat stress, heat strokes or dehydration, or indirect impacts like exacerbating underlying conditions, such as heart disease.

Increased surveillance and recording of heat-related health outcomes is needed, said Mr Basil Rodriques, regional health adviser at the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

He was speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2024 held at Marina Bay Sands on April 16.

According to a study published in Lancet Planet Health in June 2022, heatwaves have been associated with an 11.7 per cent increase in risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality.

Mr Rodriques pointed out that if data captures only the most immediate cause of death, such as cardiac-related factors, it likely neglects the contributory role of heat stress.

“Understanding where heat might come into play and recording it as such should also be part of how negative outcomes in health are recorded.

“I think governments now are more aware, and we begin to see the data now evolving to follow as such,” he added.

Other than data, a robust healthcare system is also needed for countries to cope with the impact of climate change.

Mr Rodriques said that the Covid-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in some healthcare systems, and these gaps cannot be closed overnight.

“For those who need access to sophisticated services like MRIs or CT scans, and they live 100km away from the nearest health facility that can capacity – that will not change in two years,” he said, adding that there is a need for more investment and public-private partnerships.

The need for more research and collaboration to better understand climate change-induced health issues was discussed at the panel, A Conversation On The Climate And Health Nexus, at the philanthropic conference.