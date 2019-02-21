Better coordination across agencies key to helping families in need, says Masagos

SINGAPORE - Better coordination across agencies will deliver more support to vulnerable families, said Mr Masagos Zulkifli on Thursday (Feb 21).

Mr Masagos, the Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, told a seminar at the Carlton Hotel that strong families are the building blocks of a successful community.

He added that there is a need to "leverage one another's efforts, and work across agency lines, to deliver help in an integrated manner".

Mr Masagos cited the M³ joint office - it comprises the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), self-help group Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra) - that began operations last month.

The office provides a place where the Malay/Muslim community can get the help and services offered by the three agencies under one roof while serving as a centre of collaboration with other community organisations, he noted.

The need for collaboration was also underlined by associate professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

He told the event, which was attended by about 250 representatives from Malay/Muslim organisations, voluntary welfare groups and government bodies to address issues around at-risk families, that it is crucial for agencies to work in tandem when helping those facing complex challenges.

Mr Masagos also emphasised the importance of upstream work and early intervention so that potential problems can be identified before they take arise and families set "on a virtuous cycle."

He pointed to the Inspirasi hubs where marriage preparation and enrichment services are run by Singapore Muslim Women's Association and Association of Muslim Professionals.

The groups support couples who marry young and start their marriage with limited resources by referring them to help schemes, child care and employment assistance.

Other programmes that help these young couples include support groups and workshops on planning for home ownership and skills training to generate income.

Mr Masagos said families that require the most support are those that face multiple issues at major life transitions, such as marriage, parenthood and caring for the elderly.

"These challenges are compounded when families do not have a stable income, or experience abuse, addictions or poor health. Such social issues are complex and multi-faceted," he added.

Mr Masagos also urged everyone in the community to play a part in helping individuals or families in need: "Supporting the vulnerable among us require a whole-of-society approach.

"We need the community and every Singaporean to play their part, looking out for one another, sharing resources, and offering their time and skills to help the less privileged amongst us."