Better accessibility and digital inclusion

One day, on his way home from work and walking towards Serangoon MRT station, Mr Ng Choon Hwee bumped into one of the pillars of the sheltered walkway and got a cut on his head.

"Even though I was using my cane and I know the route well, I still bumped into the pillar as the placement (of all the pillars) is not standard," said Mr Ng, 65, who is fully blind.

It is difficult enough navigating as a person with visual impairment, but when the infrastructure is unpredictable, it is even harder, he added.

Mr Ng, who keeps himself updated on technology and uses both Windows and Mac computers and an iPhone for leisure and work, called for more skills and upgrading courses that are disability-friendly.

"For example, the $500 SkillsFuture credits are not very useful to us as there are very few courses tailored to persons with visual impairment," he said.

Both issues of improving accessibility and digital inclusion for persons with disabilities are tackled in recommendations unveiled by two work groups yesterday.

One of the recommendations by the employment work group seeks to better equip persons with disabilities with digital literacy skills that are relevant and competency-based.

To that end, SG Enable will be working with social service agencies, SkillsFuture Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority to identify competencies that persons with disabilities require, and curate courses for the disability community.

The independent living work group called for systematic improvements to barrier-free access and way-finding, the development of a barrier-free navigation feature in map applications, and enhancements to the commuter experience in the public transport system for persons with disabilities.

Mr Ng, who works in a church where he helps members with visual impairment as well as those in the community, said that public areas should have their accessibility improved for people like him.

For example, tactiles on the ground can be placed more thoughtfully. At some places, the tactile paths stop abruptly or do not lead a person to the exit at an MRT station, he said.

"Some stations have tactiles along the middle of the ramps - which are not particularly useful as tactiles are used more as a warning sign of danger - and at the same time, may make it difficult for those in wheelchairs or those using prams," he said.

Ms Chia Yong Yong, co-chair of the independent living work group, said the aim is to enable independent living for people with disabilities, so they can move about on their own and get things done as much as possible with minimal reliance on others.

Ms Chia, who was the first wheelchair-using MP when she was appointed as a Nominated MP in 2014, added: "What we want is also for people to go out and relate to others as their equal... (and) the ability for people to see people with disabilities as another person in the community."

Goh Yan Han