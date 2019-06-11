Bestseller list

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope by Mark Manson

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

8. (10) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) The Mister by E.L. James

3. (6) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

4. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (10) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

6. (-) The Librarian Of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe

7. (7) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

8. (8) The Wandering Earth by Liu Cixin

9. (9) We, The Survivors by Tash Aw

10. (4) Normal People by Sally Rooney

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

6. (5) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

8. (9) Fing by David Walliams

9. (-) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

10. (-) Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

10. (10) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith

and Popular bookstores.