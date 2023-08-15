Best scenario is either I or George Goh qualify for presidency: Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE - Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian has said that the best outcome from deliberations by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) is that either he or businessman George Goh is found eligible to run for the presidency.

This would make it easier to have discussions between the two camps to jointly support the candidate who is qualified to run, said Mr Tan, 75.

“If both of us qualify, I still think it is a good idea that we should discuss who should step down, because it’s not good to have a split vote among those who wants to have an independent president,” he added.

Mr Tan was speaking to the media before he visited Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre on Tuesday.

He had commenced his walkabouts after he launched his presidential bid on Aug 11 with the theme “Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope”.

On Monday, Mr Goh said he has no intention to bow out of the race should he be granted a certificate of eligibility.

This was in response to a suggestion Mr Tan had earlier made to the media that the two men would decide who can step aside and support the other, if the PEC deemed both eligible to run for the presidency.

Mr Goh, 63, told reporters that he has not made any such arrangement with Mr Tan.

On Tuesday, Mr Tan reiterated that a discussion with Mr Goh is needed to decide who drops out of the race should both qualify.

“Of course, Mr George Goh says he will not agree but I hope he will change his mind,” he said. “I will certainly try my best to convince him.”

Mr Tan said he had met Mr Goh a month back, but would not say what they had discussed.

“We had a very good talk, so I think we should be able to talk again,” he said.

The best way to decide who, between them, should run would be to see who the people prefer, he added.

“Of course it’s quite hard to know who the people prefer, so this one has to be decided. And one possible way is to take a coin and (toss) - head or tail,” he said.