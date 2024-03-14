Berita Harian holds break fast event for boys from Muhammadiyah Welfare Home

SINGAPORE – Malay-language news publication Berita Harian (BH) on March 14 organised a buka puasa, or break fast event, for 30 boys from the Muhammadiyah Welfare Home.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim attended the event as guest of honour, joining around 50 BH staff and the boys at Red Velvet Ballroom in Village Hotel Bugis.

They were treated to a buffet spread of briyani rice, beef rendang, ayam lemak chilli padi, black pepper prawn and tandoori chicken, among others.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, also attended the event.

BH editor Nazry Mokhtar said the daily had organised the dinner to acknowledge the good work Muhammadiyah Welfare Home has been doing for more than three decades.

“BH has been organising events like this over the years as part of our community outreach. Moving forward, we plan to do it on an annual basis,” he said.

The event was sponsored by Landmark Restaurant, a part of the Singapore Hospitality Group, Maybank Singapore, and Munawarrah Boutique. BERITA HARIAN