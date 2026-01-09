Berita Harian, AMP Singapore to provide bursaries for tertiary students

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An MOU for providing bursaries for tertiary students was signed by Berita Harian editor Nazry Mokhtar (left) and AMP Singapore executive director Mohksin Rashid on Jan 8.

SINGAPORE – Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian (BH) will partner non-profit organisation AMP Singapore to provide bursaries for tertiary students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Jan 8, $8,000 will be disbursed annually for the bursary scheme until 2030.

Four students will be awarded the bursary each year. Two polytechnic students will receive $1,500 each, while two university students will receive $2,500 each.

The bursaries are meant for students in media and communications or Malay studies.

The MOU was signed by BH editor Nazry Mokhtar and AMP Singapore executive director Mohksin Rashid in the presence of representatives from both organisations at the BH newsroom.

AMP Singapore has been serving the Muslim community since 1991.

In his speech, Mr Nazry said AMP’s expertise in reaching out to those in need will help ensure that the assistance gets to deserving recipients, and that it will give them motivation to continue striving for academic excellence.

“We hope this close collaboration will continue to grow in the future to nurture a knowledgeable and competitive next generation that can give back to the community,” he added.

In his address, Mr Mohksin underscored the importance of community collaboration, noting that education in the two fields supported under the bursary scheme will be among the key factors in shaping the future community.

“AMP’s priority today is to ensure the economic well-being of the community so that we can be self-reliant and care for those around us,” he said.

“However, this effort cannot be undertaken alone. Instead, it requires strong partnerships, shared values and long-term commitment to building opportunities for the community,” he added.

“The two fields supported under this bursary are important to our community as they help shape our voices, narratives and collective understanding,” he said.

Recipients may use the bursary for education-related expenses such as the purchase of books, learning materials and other academic necessities.

Funds for the bursary scheme will be drawn from proceeds raised at the BH-AMP Charity Golf Tournament held in July 2025. The event raised more than $271,000 in total for charitable causes.

Of that amount, about $21,000 will be allocated to the bursary scheme, and funds will be disbursed each year until 2030 or until all bursary funds have been fully given out.

Additional funding is also expected through a Tote Board Singapore grant, according to a joint statement by BH and AMP Singapore.

The remaining funds will be used to support programmes by AMP and the Singapore Children’s Society.

Applicants must be Singapore citizens who are Malay and Muslim, with a gross monthly household income not exceeding $3,500 or a per capita income of $700.

Selection will also take into account applicants’ active involvement in co-curricular activities, volunteer work or leadership roles, as well as their resilience in overcoming personal or family challenges to continue their education.

The scheme is open to full-time students at local polytechnics, public universities and recognised private institutions.

Applications are expected to open in early March, with recipients announced and funds disbursed around June.

Speaking during a dinner reception following the charity golf event on July 22, Mr Nazry said the initiative reflects BH’s transformation strategy since 2023 – one that goes beyond news reporting to include a more active role in community engagement.