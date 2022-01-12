Bentley driver held for rash act at school

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for a rash act causing hurt after he was filmed threatening to run down a security officer with his Bentley outside Red Swastika School yesterday morning.

A video circulating on social media showed the driver inching his white car forward a few times, pushing the security officer back despite being stopped from entering the primary school in Bedok.

In a statement yesterday evening, the police said they had been alerted at about 11.40am to the incident that occurred at Bedok North Avenue 3.

The 62-year-old security officer sustained minor injuries, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Separately, the Ministry of Education is looking into the incident, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

In a Facebook post, Mr Chan said he was aware of the video showing "a driver trying to enter a school and even using his car to engage in dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff".

Calling this "unacceptable behaviour", the minister said: "As adults, we should set a positive example for our children in how we treat others with respect, and abide by the rules that are in place for the collective security of our school community."

In the video, a Bentley is shown pushing against the security officer, who is standing in front of the car to stop it from entering the school.

A school staff member is seen talking to a passenger standing next to the car. After the passenger returns to the vehicle, the staff member uses his hands to help the security officer stop it from creeping forward.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said the security officer, Mr Neo Ah Whatt, is well and recovering at home.

USE general secretary Raymond Chin, 39, told The Straits Times that Mr Neo has been deployed to the school for nearly three years. He is hired under security firm Reachfield Security and Safety Management.

Mr Chin added: "He said that his right knee was painful and he was issued a three-day medical certificate after a medical check-up."