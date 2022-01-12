Bentley driver held for rash act at school

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for a rash act causing hurt after he was filmed threatening to run down a security officer with his Bentley outside Red Swastika School yesterday morning.
A video circulating on social media showed the driver inching his white car forward a few times, pushing the security officer back despite being stopped from entering the primary school in Bedok.
In a statement yesterday evening, the police said they had been alerted at about 11.40am to the incident that occurred at Bedok North Avenue 3.
The 62-year-old security officer sustained minor injuries, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
Separately, the Ministry of Education is looking into the incident, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
In a Facebook post, Mr Chan said he was aware of the video showing "a driver trying to enter a school and even using his car to engage in dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff".
Calling this "unacceptable behaviour", the minister said: "As adults, we should set a positive example for our children in how we treat others with respect, and abide by the rules that are in place for the collective security of our school community."
In the video, a Bentley is shown pushing against the security officer, who is standing in front of the car to stop it from entering the school.
A school staff member is seen talking to a passenger standing next to the car. After the passenger returns to the vehicle, the staff member uses his hands to help the security officer stop it from creeping forward.
In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said the security officer, Mr Neo Ah Whatt, is well and recovering at home.
USE general secretary Raymond Chin, 39, told The Straits Times that Mr Neo has been deployed to the school for nearly three years. He is hired under security firm Reachfield Security and Safety Management.
Mr Chin added: "He said that his right knee was painful and he was issued a three-day medical certificate after a medical check-up."
Mr Chin said that the incident occurred at the school gate at around 7.30am, which is the usual rush hour for parents to drop pupils off at the school.
He said the car had a valid label to enter the school, but had cut the queue of cars waiting to enter.
USE executive secretary Steve Tan called the incident "deplorable".
"(The security officer) had even gone to the extent of standing in front of the vehicle to prevent its entry, as the driver refused to obey instructions," said Mr Tan.
"The union is very disturbed by this case of physical abuse. It is particularly egregious, given that a car was involved."
The union, which has filed a police report on the incident, visited Mr Neo at his home yesterday afternoon. Mr Tan and other union representatives gave him a care pack that included boxes of chicken essence and bird's nest.
Roughly two in five of 1,000 officers surveyed by USE between July and September last year said they experienced verbal or physical abuse while on duty.
Most of the abuse was targeted at older officers and came mostly from members of the public, which formed around 40 per cent of the abuse cases reported by officers.
Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, president of the Security Association Singapore, criticised the abusive behaviour and urged the public to report such incidents.
He said the Private Security Industry Act was amended last year to better protect officers, introducing heavier penalties for those who abuse security officers on duty.
Madam May Tan, who has a daughter in Primary 5 at the school, described Mr Neo as a jovial and friendly man. "Every day, he greets us by saying 'good morning' and 'thank you'," said the saleswoman, who is in her 40s, adding that the security officer is well respected.
Some officials and politicians also took to Facebook to condemn the driver's actions and commend Mr Neo.
National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said "this act of aggression against our officers who are merely carrying out their duties cannot be condoned".
Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said Mr Neo showed dedication to his duty by standing in front of the moving vehicle to ensure the safety and security of the school premises.
"Security officers play an important role in ensuring that the premises under their care are safe and secure," he added.
"This is why it is imperative to ensure that they feel protected and have a safe environment when performing their duties."