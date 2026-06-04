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BenQ GV31 portable mini projectors recalled over fire risk

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The electronics company has recalled these projectors over a battery overheating issue that can cause a fire hazard.

BenQ Singapore has recalled these projectors over a battery overheating issue that can cause a fire hazard.

PHOTO: BENQ

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – Those who own BenQ Singapore’s GV31 portable mini projector should stop using the device immediately as it may overheat and pose a fire risk.

The electronics company has recalled these projectors over a battery overheating issue that can cause a fire hazard, said Singapore’s Consumer Product Safety Office in a notice on June 2.

Customers can contact BenQ to replace the batteries and update the firmware in their current projector, or apply to get a new GV32 projector, the company said in a recall note on its website.

“All related costs of the service will be covered by BenQ,” it added.

The BenQ GV31 mini projector was launched in 2023, and the GV32 projector in 2025.

With the firmware update, users will be prompted to replace the battery in their projector when needed.

If the battery is deemed unsuitable for continued use, the device will operate only via an adapter. Users will also be reminded to replace the batteries.

All GV31 projectors, including those purchased overseas, are eligible for the recall.

BenQ will check the serial number of each projector to confirm that it is eligible for the recall programme. Customers need not provide proof of purchase.

Customers may apply for the product recall service options on BenQ’s website. The company did not specify an end date for the recall programme.

The Straits Times has contacted BenQ for more information.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.