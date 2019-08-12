Beneficiaries receive korban meat

A hundred beneficiaries received korban meat from Jamiyah Singapore yesterday, in line with the sharing spirit of the sacrificial ritual during Hari Raya Haji.

The korban ritual, a sacrificial slaughter of livestock, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God, seen in his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail.

The meat is typically distributed to worshippers and the needy. For Muslim voluntary welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore, beneficiaries included families of the residents at Jamiyah Halfway House (Darul Islah).

Its korban meat comprised contributions from donors and the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Singapore, which had bought 20 sheep.

Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Social and Family Development, helped to distribute the meat at the halfway house in Pasir Panjang yesterday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, he said he was heartened by the sharing spirit exemplified by the distribution of korban meat, and noted that such sharing was made possible by the prosperity that Singapore enjoys.

This year, the annual ritual took place across 26 mosques, with shipments of 3,700 live sheep from Australia arriving in Singapore last week.

Only individuals and their families participating in the ritual are allowed to witness the slaughter of their allocated sheep, and members of the public are not allowed to perform the slaughter themselves.

One of the beneficiaries of Jamiyah Singapore was Madam Rahmah Jabbar, 59, who works as a cleaner and cares for her six grandchildren.

She said: "I'm happy and grateful to have received the korban meat today. We rarely get to eat meat as it can be quite expensive."

Seow Bei Yi