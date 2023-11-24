Being a Malayalee: Exhibition celebrates history, culture of this community in Singapore

SINGAPORE – To most people social worker Shafiq Abdul Rahman meets in Singapore, he is Indian by race.

Even his identity card said so, until about three years ago, when Mr Shafiq, 28, changed it to Malayalee – in line with the heritage of his great-grandparents, who were from the southern Indian state of Kerala.

A video on his and other youngsters’ experience of being a Malayalee in Singapore is among more than 200 artefacts and displays on show at a new exhibition at the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) that celebrates the history and culture of the Malayalees – the second-largest sub-group in Singapore’s Indian community.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the exhibition’s launch at the IHC at Campbell Lane on Nov 24, Mr Shafiq said that as an Indian-Muslim in Singapore with Malayalee heritage, he had questioned his identity, having been taught Tamil in school – the language of the biggest Indian sub-group here – and also attended religious classes in Malay, while hearing Malayalam spoken at home.

Malayalam is the language of Kerala state.

It was after learning about the history of the Chinese-Malay-Indian-Others classification model in university that Mr Shafiq decided he did not belong to the “Indian” group, which he felt was a general label that did not accurately represent his heritage.

“Because I am born here, this is my country, my home, I am Singaporean,” he said. “But my race is not Indian, it’s Malayalee – that is my cultural background.”

The video Mr Shafiq was featured in is an example of community involvement in the exhibition titled Ente Veedu, My Home: Malayalees In Singapore, which invites visitors to learn more about the group’s identity and its intricacies by considering what “home” means to members of this sub-group.

The exhibition is the third since it launched in 2015 that IHC has curated in collaboration with community members, such as Dr Anitha Devi Pillai, the exhibition’s guest curator and an applied linguist who has studied the Singaporean-Malayalee community for about two decades.

Across four themed zones, such as one that displays items used in homes, the exhibition traces the history of Malayalees here, from migration to settlement and contributions, and also reflects on the community’s evolving notions of home and identity.

Other displays include several wedding pendants that collectively demonstrate religious diversity within the community that has Hindus, Muslims, Syrian Christians and Catholics as well as those of other faiths in its ranks.

A Christian pendant, for instance, carries a diamond cross, while a Muslim wedding chain is adorned with black beads.