Beijing accuses Taipei and ‘external forces’ of escalating tensions in the region

Anyone who dares split Taiwan from China will be “crushed to pieces” and destroyed, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun told an international audience, using strong language to assert Beijing’s claim on Taiwan and warning against interference by the United States.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Admiral Dong blamed Taiwan’s ruling party, the independence-leaning Democratic People’s Party (DPP), and the Philippines - which he did not directly name but referred to as “a certain country emboldened by outside powers” - for tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea respectively.

Pointing to but without naming the US, he also accused “forces outside the region” of supporting these parties.

“Those separatists recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history,” he said, referring to the speech by new Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te during his inauguration on May 20. Mr Lai had repeatedly referred to China as China, which implied that the two sides were separate countries.

Three days later, China launched military drills near Taiwan as “punishment”.

The prospect of peaceful reunification with Taiwan is being increasingly “eroded” by these separatists and external forces, Admiral Dong added.

China claims the self-ruled island as its territory. The US is obligated by its Taiwan Relations Act to provide the island with the arms it needs to defend itself.

During the question and answer session that followed his speech, Admiral Dong dwelled at length on Taiwan, even as delegates asked questions on other matters including China’s position on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Turning to the South China Sea, he took aim at a “certain country” that allowed the US to deploy a missile system. It was a pointed response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who on Friday asserted his nation’s territorial claims there.

The Chinese and Philippine coast guards have had recent dangerous skirmishes in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

“China has exercised sufficient restraint, but there is a limit,” Admiral Dong warned.