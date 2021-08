SINGAPORE - A successful Beijing-based dental surgeon is suing a businesswoman with whom he fathered their surrogate child to recover some $7.5 million he allegedly transferred to her during their relationship, which ended after about three years.

Mr Lyu Jun, 57, first met Ms Wei Ho-Hung, 40, in 2016 at a medical conference in Taiwan. He claimed that between that time and December 2018, he had transferred sums to her totalling 40 million yuan, but made it clear they were not meant as gifts.