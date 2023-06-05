Relocate beehives instead of exterminating them, urge rescuers

SINGAPORE – There is a row of about 10 distinctly shaped boxes in a rooftop farm at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

And one would have to peer closely at them to see what is happening: small clusters of worker bees crawling around and guarding the entrance to their homes.

Since any buzzing is rarely heard, it is hard to believe that some of the boxes collectively house about 100,000 Asian honey bees, the most common bee species in Singapore.

The bees were rescued from extermination and relocated from urban areas by Mr John Chong, founder and beekeeper at Bee Amazed Garden – a beekeeping and education firm.

After Bee Amazed was asked in 2022 to vacate its premises in Yishun as the area was slated for redevelopment, Nutrious Farms, which manages the rooftop farm at SUSS, offered Mr Chong a space for his bees a few months ago.

He has been quietly taking care of his bees at the university since March. He is now designing a continuing education and training (CET) course on beekeeping for SUSS, to help students lose their fear of the insects and train pest control workers in bee rescue.

“Bees are not the way movies and cartoons portray them. They are not monsters out to harm us. The students will also learn about how bees help with food security,” said Mr Chong, a former educator.

SUSS students and staff are unlikely to see swarms of bees flying around on campus as most of them are busy working in their hives.

“Foraging bees are very targeted. They will go straight to the flowers and nectar, and return. Their range is up to 4km. Clementi Forest, which is near SUSS, would be one of their sources,” said Mr Chong.

In late May, 30 SUSS students worked with Bee Amazed as part of a corporate event hosted by the university.

Third-year marketing student Lim Li Shian, 24, was initially frightened when she stepped into the sanctuary with her protective gear.