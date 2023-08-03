Bee rescuer, anti-food waste champion among winners at inaugural sustainability awards

SINGAPORE - Call him the bee whisperer.

Despite having been stung by bees repeatedly, Mr Clarence Chua has not stopped championing for the insects to thrive in Singapore’s ecosystem.

“It has been proven beyond doubt that 80 per cent of food products depend on bees in agricultural countries. In Singapore, plant growth can help mitigate the urban heat effect,” said the founder of The Sundowner Nature Experience Centre, which organises educational sessions such as an interactive encounter with bees, ants and earthworms.

Mr Chua, 39, has been rescuing bees since three years ago, when he found a beehive in a metal shed that he had moved to the rooftop of a building along East Coast Road as he was starting the centre.

Instead of hiring a pest controller to get rid of the bees, he tried to move the hive out of the shed, armed with “rudimentary devices” including a jacket, gloves and a mask; know-how gleaned from YouTube videos; and a towel over his face. He was stung multiple times in his quest to learn how to rescue and relocate beehives.

Since then, he has worked with pest controllers and town councils to rescue about 200 beehives, temporarily housing them in three locations – on the rooftop of his shophouse in Siglap, in a gazebo at a house garden in Bukit Timah, and in a landscape nursery in the Thomson Road area. At these locations, the bees can choose to fly away or remain. This has helped save about 150,000 bees.

“The important thing is that they are not killed. If they fly away, they get a second chance to survive somewhere else,” he said.

For his efforts, Mr Chua received the Individual Excellence Award on Thursday at the inaugural Sustainability Impact Awards, jointly organised by UOB and The Business Times.