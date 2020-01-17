Bedok Public Library at Heartbeat@Bedok

Bedok Public Library occupies the second and third levels at Heartbeat @ Bedok, and is home to a collection of almost 200,000 books, over 300 magazine titles and 13,000 audio-visual items.

The library’s location gives it a unique opportunity to work with other agencies housed in Heartbeat @ Bedok. After all, the integrated complex was built with the aim to deliver services to nearby residents.

Bedok Public Library offers various features for senior users, such as an electronic magnifier to enlarge texts, as well as keyboards with large alphabets. Users can also access business-related eBooks and audiobooks on the Digital Business Library.

In addition, reading spaces were created at the atrium of Heartbeat @ Bedok, further inculcating the habit of reading among residents in the area.