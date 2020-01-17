Bedok Public Library at Heartbeat@Bedok

Article provided by National Library Board

The Story Circle at the Children’s Section is perfect for reading activities, storytelling and other community performances.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Carefully planned book shelves combined with book displays on the sides, to highlight the latest collections available.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
The undulating “desk” in the Teen Section takes shapeshifting to a new level; morphing from desk to shelf to seat to tunnel.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Bedok Public Library occupies the second and third levels at Heartbeat  @  Bedok, and is home to a collection of almost 200,000 books, over 300 magazine titles and 13,000 audio-visual items.

The library’s location gives it a unique opportunity to work with other agencies housed in Heartbeat @ Bedok. After all, the integrated complex was built with the aim to deliver services to nearby residents.

Bedok Public Library offers various features for senior users, such as an electronic magnifier to enlarge texts, as well as keyboards with large alphabets. Users can also access business-related eBooks and audiobooks on the Digital Business Library.

In addition, reading spaces were created at the atrium of Heartbeat @ Bedok, further inculcating the habit of reading among residents in the area.

