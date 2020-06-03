Bedok Police Division nabs best land division award in virtual Police Day ceremony

SINGAPORE - From arresting a mother who abandoned her baby in a rubbish chute, to nabbing a suspect who drove against traffic to evade capture, police officers at the Bedok Police Division have solved several high profile cases in the past year.

But they have also gone beyond their crime-busting duties to help the community.

Officers from the division organised a youth carnival last December and, more recently, took on the task of safeguarding Covid-19 patients and migrant workers in isolation facilities and dormitories in the east.

Their efforts have clinched them the best land division award at the annual Police Day Observance Ceremony on Wednesday (June 3).

In line with distancing measures, the ceremony was held online, and Assistance Commissioner of Police (AC) Julius Lim, commander of the Bedok Police Division, received the award virtually.

AC Lim said the award is a recognition of the collective crime-fighting spirit displayed by the community.

It is critical for officers to have strong relationships with the community in fighting crime, he added.

It is to this end that the division organised a Youth Carnival @ Bedok last December to reach out to needy families and give youth a chance to serve the community, he said.

"By working with the community to address socio-economic challenges upstream, we are in a stronger position to strengthen public trust and safety," said AC Lim.

He also said he was proud of his officers for the strength and will that they displayed in getting through this difficult period, as they cope with Covid-19 related deployments on top of their regular duties.

Other award-winners at the ceremony included the Jurong Police Division, which was named the best NS Operationally Ready Unit.

Watched by 2,500 officers, which was the largest turnout for a Police Day ceremony, Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck led 200 officers in reciting the police pledge to mark the 200th anniversary of the force.

Commissioner Hoong said officers will keep in mind the force's fundamental role in serving the community and keeping law and order, as they mark Police Day and the anniversary in these uncertain times.

He added: "We will remain steadfast in our values of courage, loyalty, integrity and fairness and build upon our strong foundation, as we work as one force to safeguard our nation's future, for many generations to come."