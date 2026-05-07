Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Tiong Bahru-Redhill designated as Age Well Neighbourhoods. See what’s coming up

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Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Age Well Neighbourhoods will be supported by healthcare clusters.

SINGAPORE – Bedok, Bukit Panjang, and Tiong Bahru-Redhill have been designated as Age Well Neighbourhoods (AWNs), where seniors can access enhanced care services and senior-friendly infrastructure to help them age independently and comfortably with a sense of purpose.

AWN features will be rolled out progressively starting from 2026 in towns with a higher proportion of seniors.

This follows the announcement of the first AWN in Toa Payoh by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day Rally in August 2025.

The four AWNs will benefit over 110,000 seniors, a joint statement by the ministries of health, national development and transport said on May 7.

The three ministries lead the AWN national initiative, which builds on ongoing Age Well SG efforts aimed at enabling seniors to age independently within their communities.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Health Minister, said on May 7 that the AWNs will be supported by healthcare clusters.

NHG Health is supporting Toa Payoh AWN, SingHealth will be supporting the Bedok and Tiong Bahru-Redhill AWNs, and the National University Health System will support Bukit Panjang.

This is the start of an effort to make every neighbourhood a place to age well by strengthening the outreach to seniors to keep them active and socially connected, coordinating the work across different care providers to offer seniors one touchpoint in the community, bringing healthcare closer to where they live.

“That way, our healthcare clusters can quickly build up the capabilities to support AWNs, and work with the community care sector,” he said during at the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) Community Care Work Plan Seminar 2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

AWNs are designed to bolster community-based support for seniors.

They will feature a variety of improvements across the four main Age Well SG components: Active Ageing Centres (AACs), enhanced Home Personal Care (HPC+), Community Health Posts (CHPs) and senior-friendly infrastructure.

The AACs in AWNs will offer more active ageing programmes and open satellite centres or so-called AAC touchpoints to bring services closer to seniors’ homes. There are more 230 AACs today.

They are no longer just centres that run activities for seniors but places where seniors step up to lead.

“In many AACs, seniors open and close the centre, and help to keep it going even after hours,” said Mr Ong. “They deliver meals, serve as medical escorts, and befriend those who need extra help.

“This may be the best form of active ageing, and a key focus area for us.”

At home, frail seniors can benefit from the expanded suite of services available through HPC+. New features include care staff based within AWNs, who can assist eligible seniors with activities of daily living needs.

Mr Eugene Yuen, deputy group head of TOUCH Elderly Group at TOUCH Community Services, which provides HPC+ services in Toa Payoh, said the new service will be piloted in Toa Payoh, with a team of four staff members working in shifts.

“Seniors in Toa Payoh will have the added benefit of receiving 24/7 unscheduled personal care support, which might include diaper changes or bathing. They will also receive timely help,” he said.

Seniors in AWNs can also receive health services like chronic disease management and medication reviews at CHPs, which are manned by health teams led by nurses and often located at or near an AAC.

An artist’s impression of an upcoming sensory garden at Block 149 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. PHOTO: NPARKS

Selected CHPs will be enhanced to better serve residents by opening weekly, instead of fortnightly or monthly, and offering an expanded scope of health services.

Mr Ong said that at this initial phase, the CHPs’ work is focused on population and preventive health. The healthcare clusters are trying out different initiatives, and are delivering health talks, giving general health advice, providing medication management support, and conducting geriatric assessments such as frailty tests.

Residents can make an appointment or walk in for basic health assessments, health advice, or assistance with accessing healthcare schemes and services.

AWNs will undergo infrastructure upgrades to ensure environments are more senior-friendly and accessible for older residents.

Within AWNs, roads that are near key amenities will be transformed into “Friendly Streets” to make them safer and more convenient for seniors. Such roads will have 40kmh speed limits, road humps and be narrower to slow vehicles down, and even have longer “green man” pedestrian crossing times.

The three ministries also highlighted the enhancements to the Toa Payoh AWN, such as expanded HPC+ offerings like more timely support from the second half of 2026.

Active Ageing Group at Care Corner operates the majority of the AACs in Toa Payoh and is adding six satellite locations or touchpoints in Toa Payoh.

Ms Sharon Tang, the group’s deputy director, said it aims to add the first AAC touchpoint by December while working on drawing seniors to the AACs.

“We want to get like-minded seniors with similar interests to form microcommunities at the AACs. They can also invite their friends to grow the group, and then we can guide them to run the group on their own,” she said.

One centre has already started a brisk walking group, which attracted 30 seniors earlier in 2026, she said.

The three ministries said the features for the Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill AWNs will be implemented progressively from this year. For instance, enhanced CHPs have started operations in Bedok and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, with Bukit Panjang to follow in September.

Additional AAC touchpoints will open in the next two years, and expanded HPC+ offerings will be available from the first half of 2027 in Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, and from the second half of 2027 in Bedok.

Beyond AWNs, the Government has been increasing the range of care and housing options for seniors, including formalising the Shared Stay-in Senior Caregiving Services in 2025 and providing Community Care Apartments (CCAs). CCAs are purpose-built HDB apartments paired with care services and social activities.

HDB has launched five CCA projects in Bukit Batok, Queenstown, Bedok, Geylang and Sengkang, and the next CCA in Toa Payoh will be launched in October.

Over the years, with more assisted living options and improvements in community care for seniors, the demand for CCAs has moderated. MND and MOH will thus slow down the launch of CCAs, Mr Ong said.

Previously, there were plans to launch up to 30 such projects across Singapore by 2030.

Currently, CCA residents pay a fee for a basic service package comprising curated active ageing programmes and on-site care services.

As there are similarities between subsidised long-term care services and this package, the subsidies will be aligned, which will make this package more affordable for eligible CCA residents. More details will be shared when ready, Mr Ong said.