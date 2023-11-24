Bedbugs: What you need to know for worry-free travel

SINGAPORE: From Paris to London, then Seoul and Hong Kong. No, this is not the glittery lifestyle of a jet-setting supermodel, but the scourge of bedbugs spreading across the globe.

Following reports of bedbug infestations in South Korea, France and Britain, people in Hong Kong are reportedly buying insect killers and hiring pest control services.

This, after the city’s rail operator MTR carried out a deep cleaning of some of its trains, following a widely-shared photo of a brown, oval-shaped insect on an Airport Express train seat.

Bedbug hitch-hikers, travellers’ nightmare

Resembling apple seeds, these tiny and wingless pests are just 5mm-long. Spotting one can be very tricky since they are most active at night.

Bedbug bites do not transmit diseases, but causes severe itching, said Singapore’s national health platform HealthHub.

Their bites are extremely itchy and recognisable as clusters of red bumps on areas on the body that are usually not covered up, such as the neck, arms and legs.

According to HealthHub, many patients do not seek formal medical treatment, thus the exact number of bedbug cases in Singapore is unclear as patients rarely develop complications as the itchiness may eventually subside.

Travellers beware

Travel agencies here are taking steps to handle and tackle any bedbug issues.

Travel operator Chan Brothers Travel’s senior marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong said that none of their tour groups have reported issues with bedbugs so far.

But they have implemented several measures to protect its travellers; for example, its bus drivers at the destinations would “heightened their daily cleaning and disinfection of coaches”.

Also, any traveller who suspects that he or she had been bitten by bedbugs during the trip would have their rooms changed and be accompanied to the doctor for treatment.

“We also encourage all our travellers to purchase travel insurance to cover any exigency if the need arises,” said Mr Wong.

Similarly, Dreamcation Cruises and Tours said it is not taking any chances, though none of its clients have reported issues with bedbugs so far.

“As part of our proactive measures, we ensure strict safety precautions, sanitising all luggages before boarding our buses and checking in to hotels. If there’s any suspicion about a specific piece of luggage, our team will isolate it immediately,” explained the travel agency.