ST CloseUp: Becoming an influencer in 30 days

SINGAPORE - Influencers on Instagram have an easy life, it seems. They enjoy fame, freebies and a string of fun-filled events - and all for posting photos and videos on the social media platform.

Behind the glossy, filtered feeds is a thriving multimillion-dollar industry of advertising and marketing, with companies willing to spend large sums for endorsements from popular influencers.

The Straits Times' CloseUp finds out what it takes to become a successful influencer, what their hacks are, and just how much of what one sees on Instagram is faked.

CloseUp, an investigative video series, takes a deeper look at issues that hit close to home.