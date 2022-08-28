Beauty salons exploiting regulation loophole to run vice operations

Orchard Towers, a building once famous for its nightclubs and pubs, now has more beauty salons than watering holes.

But it is all cosmetic. Inside the units - each only about 9 sq m big - the so-called therapists offer sex and little else.

The operators are exploiting a loophole - beauty salons do not need a massage establishment licence from the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department (PLRD) to operate.

The women who work in beauty salons, unlike those in registered spas and massage centres, also do not need to be certified.

The freehold development, which sits at the edge of the Orchard Road shopping district and once housed a cinema, has in recent years become infamous for vice and violent incidents.

The so-called beauty salons operate out of sub-divided units.

When The Sunday Times checked on Friday, there were about 30 such units, with a majority found on the second to fourth floors of the 25-storey block in Orchard Road.

Orchard Towers has a second block in Claymore Drive.

The women stand near the escalators outside the salons, calling out to men who walk past, and offering sex once they step in.

Businesses that provide massage or spa therapies to customers need to apply for the massage establishment licence, which can be valid for up to three years.

At least 80 per cent of employees must also be certified in beauty therapy services, with qualifications recognised by the PLRD, and wear uniforms and be decently dressed.

The units operating as beauty salons are careful to avoid any mention of massage services.

Last month, the police raided the development and arrested seven women for their involvement in suspected vice-related activities.

The women had operated from individual outlets in the building.

A man was also charged with allegedly operating an unlicensed massage parlour in the building.

The Straits Times has visited Orchard Towers at least five times since Aug 12, when this paper broke the news that police will not be renewing the public entertainment licences of 12 commercial units at the development beyond May next year.

The police cited law and order issues as a reason for the move.

Operators of pubs and nightclubs said they are being unfairly punished for the sins of the beauty salon operators.

But vice has also crept into some of the pubs and nightclubs as well. At several units that ST visited, women offered companionship while claiming to be tourists on holiday.

One of them said she had previously worked as a domestic helper in Tampines, but quit and returned to Indonesia.

She claimed she now regularly flies to Singapore, staying just under 30 days each time on a social visit pass, to offer men companionship. She said this pays better.

There are also women who operate outside the building, at the corner of Claymore and Orchard roads, beckoning men walking by.

Earlier this month, six women were convicted and fined for soliciting in a public place for the purpose of prostitution.

The women had approached men outside Orchard Towers and offered sexual services at $300 to $600 for 11/2 hours.

The Covid-19 pandemic had sparked the closure of a number of nightclubs, including some in Orchard Towers.

Beauty salons mushroomed in some of the units left vacant, said the nightclub operators.

ST did a physical count on the mix of shops in Orchard Towers.

The basement of the Orchard Road block has restaurants, convenience stores and a cobbler. The next four floors have 123 units, of which 14 are nightclubs or pubs.

There are also 23 beauty salons, some further sub-divided into smaller beauty salons.

None of these beauty salons is located in the Claymore Drive block, which houses 60 residential units.

The vice problem is not new.

It plagued The Adelphi in Coleman Street in 2016, when dozens of "clinics" masquerading as traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) establishments opened.

Physicians in TCM have to be registered with the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board, a statutory board under the Ministry of Health.

But there is no requirement for beauty salons to be registered or regulated, a loophole that needs to be plugged.

Once famous for its nightclubs, Orchard Towers now hosts more beauty salons than nightclubs and pubs, becoming a venue where "live" acts now carry an entirely different meaning.