89 complaints in 2 years: Case warns consumers about beauty salon in Parklane mall

SINGAPORE – The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has warned the public about a beauty salon in Parklane Shopping Mall, after receiving complaints for two years about the poor quality of services and difficulty in securing appointments.

In 2022 and 2023, 89 complaints were lodged against Diva Lash & Nails, located on the second floor of the mall.

A majority of the complaints were made by customers who had bought packages for nail or eyelash services priced from around $120 to $1,200, said the consumer watchdog on Jan 24.

Customers said they faced difficulty when booking appointments, as the salon was often unresponsive or took a long time to respond.

In cases where customers managed to secure a booking, they were subjected to long waiting times at the salon.

Some complaints arose from the poor quality of lash extension services provided, as the extensions would fall off within days of the session. Consumers also complained of discomfort, swelling and itchiness after the treatment.

The salon had offered to provide refunds to some dissatisfied consumers, but did not honour the agreement, according to Case.

Following the complaints, Case invited the salon to sign a Voluntary Compliance Agreement to stop unfair practices and compensate affected customers, but the salon did not do so.

Case said it is now engaging the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to consider further action against the company.

Case president Melvin Yong also advises consumers to conduct research and look up reviews to gain insight on the standards and track record of beauty salons before making purchases.

Consumers should be wary of products and services marketed as special discounts, trials or one-time only offers.

Should consumers feel uncomfortable or uneasy during sales pitches made by staff members, they should stop any ongoing sessions and leave the salon.

Consumers are also advised to patronise CaseTrust-accredited salons, which are not allowed to engage in sales pitches during treatments.

These salons also offer a five-day cooling-off period for consumers to seek a refund for unutilised services, should they decide not to proceed with the package signed.

Those who have disputes with Diva Lash & Nails may contact Case on 6277-5100 or visit its website for assistance.