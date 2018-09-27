Beautiful Science

They are the stuff of childhood memories, but soap bubbles - seen here is a close-up of one - can also teach us about the weather. Scientists in France have used them to model atmospheric flow, and found that they are home to miniature eddies that mimic tropical cyclones. A detailed study of the rotation rates of the bubble vortices allowed the scientists to describe the evolution of their intensity, and propose a simple model to predict the intensity of tropical cyclones. If you feel your creative juices bubbling, you can contribute to science in your own way. The Agency for Science, Technology and Research is looking for images that communicate how science influences our lives. If you have an image that fits the theme "Science and Me" (it could be a microscope image, a graph, diagram or photograph, for instance), send it to https://www.competitions.onenorthfestival.sg/beautifulscience

The top 10 entries will be displayed at the National Museum of Singapore and the research hub Fusionopolis, and receive cash prizes. Members of the public can pick their favourite entry via Instagram likes. The competition starts on Oct 1.