Beating the heat a growing challenge for seniors, outdoor workers

SINGAPORE - In sizzling Singapore, climate scientists and researchers are getting increasingly worried about what the heat is doing to elderly people, outdoor workers, children and other vulnerable groups.

Residents in Housing Board rental flats, for example, generally do not have access to air-conditioning.

To cool off and soothe her heat rash, Madam Tan, who lives in a one-room flat in Bukit Merah, has been taking up to five showers a day since April, when the weather turned hotter and more humid.

Ventilation is limited at home. Despite having fans and a portable air cooler, the heat can be unbearable for the 66-year-old retired human resource professional.

“I had to close one of my windows because hot air was coming in,” said Madam Tan, who declined to reveal her full name.

Singapore has become warmer in recent decades, in part due to climate change, but also because it is now more built-up and buildings trap heat. That can make the annual hot and dry season around the middle of the year especially uncomfortable.

This year’s dry season is expected to last until October because of the El Nino weather pattern, which forecasters predict will entrench itself in the second half of 2023.

Climate change could fuel more intense El Ninos, raising the health risks for people in the future.

While heat-related illnesses are often associated with people working or exercising outdoors, experts said more thought should be given to seniors, who can be as much at risk of heat stroke since their bodies are less effective at regulating temperature.

An elderly person with heart disease can collapse from heat stress. This can occur because of oxygen deprivation to the internal organs, when the body draws blood from the organs to the skin to cool itself.

Madam Tan said her neighbour, who is in her 80s, finds it very hard to sleep at night. In June, night-time temperatures stayed stubbornly around 29 deg C on some days.

Madam Tay Sin, 78, another resident of Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah, had giddy spells on some days.

Associate Professor Jason Lee, director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, suggests: “In the near future, we could have cooling shelters or mobile cooling boxes at housing estates for vulnerable folks.”

A multi-institutional project called Cooling Singapore 2.0 aims to develop solutions to address urban heat here.

Under one of its research arms, scientists are planning to map future temperature changes in mature housing estates and study the heat-related risks to a greying population, said Cooling Singapore’s principal investigator Winston Chow.

“In pivoting to a more heat-conscious society, we want to provide information to stakeholders so that they can effectively intervene in a warmer Singapore,” added the associate professor of urban climate at the Singapore Management University.