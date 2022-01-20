Bean curd maker suspended after SFA finds cockroach infestation on premises

SINGAPORE - Bean curd business Hensin Food has been suspended after an inspection detected widespread cockroach infestation in its food preparation areas.

The Singapore Food Agency's (SFA) inspection on Wednesday (Jan 19) also found the premises in Pandan Loop to be dirty and poorly maintained, it said on Thursday.

It has directed the company to take measures to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

The bean curd, or tau kwa, manufactured on the day of the inspection has been disposed of as a precautionary measure. None of the food involved was distributed or made available for sale.

SFA said: "Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."

It urged all food operators to ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that staff are trained on food safety management.

Enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements.

Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who come across poor safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and to provide feedback to SFA.