Bean curd maker rapped over roach infestation

Bean curd business Hensin Food has been suspended after an inspection detected widespread cockroach infestation in its food preparation areas.

During the Singapore Food Agency's (SFA) inspection on Wednesday, the premises in Pandan Loop were also found to be dirty and poorly maintained, the agency said yesterday.

It has directed the company to take measures to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

The bean curd, or tau kwa, manufactured on the day of the inspection was disposed of as a precautionary measure. None of the food involved was distributed or made available for sale.

SFA said: "Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."

It urged all food operators to ensure premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are trained in food safety management.

Enforcement action will be taken against food operators that do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements.

Offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who come across poor safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and to provide feedback to SFA.