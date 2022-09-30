Bean curd maker fined $4,200 for failing to keep premises clean

SINGAPORE - Hensin Food, which makes bean curd, was fined $4,200 on Friday for failing to keep its premises properly maintained and clean.

On Jan 19, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers inspected its premises and found widespread cockroach infestation.

The company was suspended the next day and directed to recall its product, also known tau kwa.

It was allowed to resume operations on Feb 9 as it had rectified the lapses that were identified by SFA.

The agency said that food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part, it said.

It urged all food operators to ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that staff are trained on proper food safety management.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and to provide feedback to SFA here.