Beachgoers taught good etiquette during low tide at Changi Beach

Dawn had not yet broken at 6am yesterday but people were already out on the mudflats of Changi Beach, exploring the area at low tide. As they peered into tiny holes in the seabed and sought marine creatures among the seagrass, volunteers and staff from the National Parks Board (NParks) kept a close watch.

"Just look, don't touch," Madam Doreen Foo, 44, one of the volunteer guides, was heard reminding a family of four. The marketing assistant manager was among over 50 people who volunteered with NParks over the weekend to remind beachgoers not to handle marine life in a way that may be harmful.

About 70 NParks staff were also stationed at various locations to advise the public on intertidal etiquette and marine life conservation. Patrols were also conducted in other places such as the beaches at Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park.

Tides on Saturday and yesterday were low, exposing large tracts of the seafloor and their bounty: sea cucumbers, anemones, sea stars and many different types of crabs.

The patrols come after crowds were seen flocking to the intertidal areas of Changi Beach, during the last low tide on June 13. Touching marine creatures causes them unnecessary stress, and soft-bodied organisms could also get injured.

Other than certain rare species such as giant clams, invertebrates - marine and land creatures without backbones, including shellfish and crabs - are not protected under the Wildlife Act. The Act, which came into effect last year, is meant to extend greater protection to Singapore's native wildlife.

NParks later said it would be taking extra steps to prevent beachgoers from manhandling marine creatures, including putting up more signs and stepping up patrols.

The situation seemed to have improved this time round.

During a three-hour period yesterday when tides were low, The Straits Times saw only one couple at Changi Beach picking out marine creatures with a bucket and tongs. Many others practised good etiquette instead, such as picking up trash. Punggol Primary School pupil Kayden Chan, 10, said he disentangled a crab trapped in a hook and line.

Teacher Nazurah Omar, 36, so loved exploring the intertidal areas of Changi with her husband and daughter on Saturday that they went again yesterday.

Dr Karenne Tun, director at NParks' National Biodiversity Centre, said the board is working on a plan to raise awareness on the detrimental effects of touching, collecting or trampling on marine wildlife, leveraging on the support of a growing volunteer community.

She added: "We also encourage the public to join us in helping to conserve our marine habitats by participating in our intertidal watch citizen science programme."

National Development Minister Desmond Lee was also at Changi Beach yesterday, interacting with beachgoers and volunteers. Speaking to ST, he said he is aware that many people are exploring the country during the pandemic.

"In recent weeks, there has been some news about some behaviours that resulted in some of our habitats being affected adversely," he added. There are two ways to approach this, he said. One is to close areas off and stop people from visiting sensitive habitats and prohibit certain behaviours.

"But we prefer a balanced approach, including public education… galvanising our volunteers, our community, to reach out to Singaporeans who are maybe for the first time exploring natural areas of Singapore," said Mr Lee.

"So please ... enjoy and marvel at the rich biodiversity that urban Singapore has to offer. Because we are a City in Nature after all."