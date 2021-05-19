NParks to close outdoor areas if too crowded; 2 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Two food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close, and another two have been fined for breaching safe management measures last weekend.

HooHa Restaurant & Cafe in Pasir Panjang will be closed for 30 days, and Darts Legend in one-north for 20 days, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a statement on Wednesday (May 19).

Another two - Food Village and The Sushi Bar Dining, both located in Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road - have been fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures such as maintaining distance between patrons.

MSE also said that some outdoor areas will be closed temporarily by the National Parks Board (NParks) if they get too crowded.

These include some parks, some sections of beaches and lawns, as well as some outdoor facilities such as shelters and carparks.

They will reopen when they are less crowded.

Both HooHa and Darts Legend are repeat offenders. HooHa had allowed customers to drink alcohol after the 10.30pm cut-off time, and had provided card games and music to its patrons on May 14.

This is its third offence.

Darts Legend allowed customers to play darts on May 14. This is its second offence.

The closure orders will take effect when dining in is allowed to resume, added MSE.

Both establishments were caught in the run-up to the new Covid-19 restrictions that came into effect on Sunday (May 16).





HooHa Restaurant & Cafe (left) is closed for 30 days, while Darts Legend is closed for 20 days. PHOTOS: HOOHA RESTUARANT & CAFE - PASIR PANJANG/FACEBOOK, DARTS LEGEND AT MEDIAPOLIS/FACEBOOK



These include reduced group sizes from five to two and a ban on dining in, as Singapore moved to deal with a spate of Covid-19 infections in the community.

Nine people have also been fined for gathering in groups of more than two in parks and beaches.

They were caught on May 16, the day the new rules came into effect.

The ministry also said that all water play areas and water recreational facilities in parks and gardens managed by NParks will remain closed until June 13.