Beach Road murder: Man accused of killing business partner discharged from hospital

SINGAPORE - A renovation firm director, who had fled Singapore after he allegedly murdered his business partner, was discharged from Changi General Hospital on Wednesday.

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, 50, will be remanded at Central Police Division for a week, the court heard on Friday.

It was not mentioned why he was warded in hospital.

Chai, who was charged with murder on Nov 18, will be brought out during his remand period to assist with investigations.

During the brief court mention on Friday, Chai asked to speak to his wife but District Judge Terence Tay declined his request, saying it was up to his investigation officer to decide.

Chai is accused of killing Ms Ang Qi Ying, 27, in a ground-floor unit at Block 2 Beach Road at around 7pm on Nov 9.

The pair were co-directors of Smart Click Services.

The Straits Times had previously reported that Ms Ang had gone missing on Nov 9, prompting pleas from friends and family for information on her whereabouts.

Her last message was to her mother that day, saying she would not be returning home.

Chai, after allegedly killing Ms Ang, left for Malaysia on Nov 10.

In an earlier statement, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the shop four days after the alleged murder.

“(The woman) was linked to a missing person report made on the evening of Nov 10 and the police had identified a 50-year-old man in connection to the case,” the police added.

With help from the Royal Malaysia Police, Chai was caught in Johor Bahru on Nov 16 and handed over to Singapore police.