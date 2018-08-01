Be wary of fake SMS notifications, e-mails or calls on GST Voucher cash payouts: MOF

SINGAPORE - Eligible Singaporeans who will be receiving their GST Voucher cash payouts this month should be wary of fake SMS notifications, e-mails or calls, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Wednesday (Aug 1).

In a Facebook post, MOF said that recipients who have registered their mobile numbers with SingPass will be notified via an official SMS starting on Wednesday about the payout. Recipients should not be getting e-mails or phone calls.

The permanent GST Voucher scheme, which helps lower- and middle-income families and the elderly, disburses cash of up to $300 for low-income adults.

Those who have opted for direct bank crediting will be informed of the amount that has been credited into their account.

For those who have chosen to receive the payout via cheque, the SMS notifications will include the date the cheques will be sent out.

There will also be a website link for cheque recipients to update their bank account details for quicker payments in the future.

In both instances, the sender of the SMSes will be "GSTV", MOF said.

The ministry added that those who are unsure if the SMS, e-mail or call is genuine should call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had said during this year's Budget debate that the GST Voucher scheme will be enhanced when the GST is hiked by 2 percentage points to 9 per cent, some time between 2021 and 2025.

Besides the cash payouts, the scheme currently offers annual utility rebates of up to $390 to HDB flat dwellers and Medisave top-ups of up to $450 for the elderly poor.

More information on the GST Voucher scheme can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg