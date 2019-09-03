Be careful of risks when travelling to North Korea, warns MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans planning holidays in North Korea should be careful of the risks of travelling there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 3).

"It has come to our attention that some Singapore-based tour operators are offering holiday tour packages to North Korea," the MFA said. "The situation in North Korea remains unpredictable."

It warned Singaporeans to be careful not to violate United Nations (UN) sanctions against North Korea and Singapore laws, the ministry added.

The UN has placed sanctions on the reclusive state since 2006, making it illegal to sell, among other things, luxury items to the country. Singapore has also banned such sales.

The MFA further warned that Singapore does not have diplomatic representation in North Korea and the ministry is unable to provide consular help to Singaporeans travelling there if things go wrong.

Checks by The Straits Times found several tour agencies offering tour packages to North Korea. Chan Brothers has 10-day tour packages until October this year from $2,388, while Universal Travel Corporation (UTC) has nine-day packages from $2,499 departing in September and October.

The agencies say that tourists are expected to enter Pyongyang via Beijing and would get to visit places such as the Kim II Sung University and Ryomyong Street.

ST has contacted the MFA for more information on what prompted the latest advisory, as travel agencies offering tour packages from Singapore to North Korea is not a new phenomenon.

In 2013, The New Paper reported that some 400 tourists from Singapore visit North Korea each year on tours organised by UTC, which was reportedly the only firm in Singapore licensed to offer tours to North Korea, as it was the sole sales agency for North Korean travel firm Korean International Company.