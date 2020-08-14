BCA to open two centres on Aug 17 to help construction companies restart work

SINGAPORE - Construction companies which need help with applying to restart work can now go to two help centres set up by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

The two centres, called "restart clinics", will open on Aug 17 and are housed at BCA's premises in Braddell and Jurong East. They will operate on weekdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm, and from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced this in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 14) after visiting the Cuscaden Reserve condominium worksite in Cuscaden Road.

Mr Lee said careful planning and management were key in allowing main contractor TPS Construction to resume work.

He noted that with five sub-contractors doing various works, TPS Construction had to make sure that workers from different teams did not intermingle.

This involved segregating the worksite into zones and implementing staggered timings for the start and end of work, among other safe distancing measures.

The site also features temporary quarters for workers and staff, as well as a sickbay and isolation room.

"However, the challenges we have faced in the last few months have been unprecedented, and we know it has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in the construction sector, and their families," said Mr Lee.

The two restart clinics are an example of how BCA is working closely with the industry to help firms, he said.



Temporary quarters for workers and staff set up by TPS Construction at the Cuscaden Reserve condominium worksite. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Minister for National Development Desmond Lee (left) during a visit to the Cuscaden Reserve condominium work site on Aug 14. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Companies can make an appointment by calling 1800-3425-222 or through an online form.

On Wednesday, the authorities gave the green light for around 40,000 additional workers to restart work without their employers needing to apply for approvals.

For example, employers can now begin work even if their workers are housed at more than 10 addresses after the BCA eased the rule.

The change applies to jobs that require relatively few workers, such as lift maintenance and renovation work.