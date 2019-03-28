BCA chairman Lee Fook Sun reappointed, with 4 new board members and 5 stepping down

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Fook Sun, the incumbent chairman of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), has been reappointed for a second term.

There will be four new members joining the BCA board, while eight existing members will be reappointed, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and BCA said in a joint statement on Thursday (March 28).

The appointments, which will be for a two-year term, will take effect from April 1.

MND and BCA said that the new members will bring with them broad expertise and experience in the built environment sector and academia.

They are Teambuild Engineering and Construction executive director Johnny Lim Chee Hwa, City Developments group chief executive officer Sherman Kwek Eik Tse, Singapore Institute of Technology president Tan Thiam Soon and Surbana Jurong group chief executive officer Wong Heang Fine.

Five members will be stepping down in the new term.

They are Keppel Land former chief executive officer Ang Wee Gee, Singapore Press Holdings' The Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang, RSP Architects Planners and Engineers senior managing director Lai Huen Poh, NTU Innovation and NTUitive chief executive officer Lim Jui and Woh Hup deputy chairman Yong Tiam Yoon.

MND and BCA said that the new board will continue to play an instrumental role in guiding BCA's policies and strategies towards transforming the built environment sector into a more productive and technologically advanced one.

The authorities also welcomed the new board members and thanked the outgoing members for their guidance, service and contributions during their tenure.