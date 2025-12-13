‘Batik Uncle’ of Holland Village celebrates 100th birthday in style

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Ang Kum Siong with his son Eric at Wellie Batik at Holland Road Shopping Centre on Dec 13 as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

SINGAPORE – Gifts, cake and celebrity guests made for a 100th birthday to remember for Mr Ang Kum Siong, known to many as the “Batik Uncle” of Holland Road Shopping Centre.

Mr Ang is the founder of Wellie Batik, which has provided tailored batik pieces to a discerning clientele since 1978.

He has operated out of the third-floor of the strata mall next to Holland Village MRT station all this time, though occupying different units over the years.

Though Mr Ang’s 100th birthday party was due to begin only at 3.30pm on Dec 13, the immediate vicinity around Wellie Batik was already buzzing with a festive atmosphere when The Straits Times stopped by nearly an hour earlier.

And the celebrations continued even past 5.30pm, with the 100-year-old batik tailor – who is still working – greeting a seemingly endless stream of well-wishers on his special day.

Mrs Mary Tan, the wife of former president Tony Tan Keng Yam, was one of many visitors who popped in and out for a quick photograph with Mr Ang.

Other special visitors included Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who had reportedly stopped by earlier in the afternoon for a quick chat with Mr Ang.

“We have been fortunate to count Mr Ong as a customer, along with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister for Law Edwin Tong,” Mr Ang’s youngest son Eric told ST.

Mr Ang Kum Siong with family members, including his son Eric (in green shirt) and daughter Pauline (in light blue, standing), at Wellie Batik on Dec 13. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The younger Mr Ang, who is 55, and one of nine children, has taken over the main operations and management of Wellie Batik.

“My dad’s purpose in life right now is to be able to come to the shop every day to make something for customers and to meet people,” he said.

In his heyday, the elder Mr Ang was able to sew up to 20 pieces of clothing in a single day. But now, given his advanced age, he mainly focuses on sewing tote bags. He still uses the same Singer sewing machine that he bought second-hand for $20 in 1978.

Short-sleeved shirts from Wellie Batik start from $75, while tote bags are $25.

Ms Phemie Wang, 41, was among the horde of regular customers who showed up to celebrate Mr Ang’s birthday. She was there with her husband Xu Yi Chao and her nine-year-old son Boyu – all wearing matching batik pieces purchased from Wellie Batik, as well as the nearby Batik Concepts, which is run by Mr Ang’s daughter Pauline.

While Wellie Batik sells tailored batik shirts for men, Batik Concepts serves a female clientele, offering a wide range of batik cheongsams, cheongsam tops and dresses.

Mr Ang Kum Siong at the entrance of Wellie Batik at Holland Road Shopping Centre on Dec 13. He has been operating out of the mall since starting his business in 1978. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ms Wang and her family are now Singapore permanent residents. Ever since they moved here from Hong Kong – by way of Japan – in 2019, Wellie Batik has been a mainstay of their lives.

“My son used to attend a pre-school nearby, and we would pass by Uncle’s shop every day after school. My son really enjoyed chatting with Uncle. We moved away three years ago, but we have stayed in touch and still come back every year to visit Uncle Wellie,” said Ms Wang, a private tutor.

Mrs Mary Tan (right) was one of many visitors who popped in and out for a quick photograph with Mr Ang. She is the wife of former president Tony Tan Keng Yam. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Dentist Paul Sim, 34, was another regular customer who dropped by for Mr Ang’s birthday celebration – and to collect his latest acquisition from Wellie Batik, a short-sleeved batik shirt in pink.

He has purchased more than a dozen shirts from Mr Ang since he first came across the shop some seven to eight years ago.

“I like that there are options for every price point, depending on whether you choose a machine-printed fabric, or a more premium hand-stamped fabric,” said Mr Sim.

Luckily for regular customers such as Mr Sim and Ms Wang, Mr Ang has no plans to retire – at least, not as long as his trusty sewing machine holds up.

As he told ST: “As long as I can keep moving, I will continue working.”