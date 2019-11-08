Batam bridge collapse: At least 26 Singaporeans, including Mendaki staff, injured at Montigo Resorts Nongsa

SINGAPORE - At least 26 Singaporeans were injured after a bridge in a 4.5-star hotel in Batam collapsed on Thursday afternoon (Nov 7).

The Indonesian police said earlier that 18 Singaporeans were hurt, but community self-help group Mendaki said in a statement on Friday that 26 of its employees were injured in the incident.

The 26 employees were in Batam for a retreat to discuss work plans for next year. They were treated in Batam, but two of them will need further medical care in Singapore, Mendaki said.

The other 24 staff members suffered only light injuries and were treated as outpatients.

The Straits Times understands that they are on their way back to Singapore.

Mendaki added that it is in contact with the family members of those injured, and thanked the Singapore consulate in Batam as well as staff at Montigo Resorts Nongsa, where the incident happened, for their help.

According to news site Detik.com, Colonel S. Erlangga, the Riau Islands provincial police spokesman, said that the wooden foundations of the bridge probably decayed, which led to the bridge's collapse.

Some of the victims were also taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, Detik reported.

A local hospital staff said one of the victims with serious injuries probably had a fractured bone in the right foot, while the other likely suffered a fractured bone in the ribs.

Police conducted their investigations at the resort and interviewed a number of witnesses after the incident, which occurred just after 4pm.