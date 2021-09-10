Basketball court tragedy: Most town councils complete checks on structures

Following the death of a 17-year-old boy after a basketball backboard structure in Bedok fell on him, most town councils have completed checks on the basketball structures they manage.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Mr Lim Biow Chuan, who is coordinating chairman for People's Action Party town councils, said that if the structures are deemed safe, the town councils have the discretion to open the courts for residents to use.

"Some may be closed due to maintenance or due to safe management measures," he added.

On the evening of July 26, Mohd Ridwan was playing basketball with a friend at the court near Block 18 Bedok South Road when the backboard structure of the basketball hoop fell on him.

The Institute of Technical Education College Central student was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died.

A copy of his death certificate said the condition leading to his death was a head injury.

Investigations into his death are still ongoing.

Separately, basketball structures that are anchored at four corners and are said to provide more stability than a free-standing structure were installed in six ActiveSG stadiums this year.

The stadiums are in Yio Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Bedok, Clementi and Serangoon.

ST understands the installation of the new hoop structures is not related to Ridwan's death.

The four pillars of these hoop structures stand outside of the playing area and are padded with cushions for the safety of players.

A Sport Singapore spokesman said: "The new basketball backstops are designed and built on Truss systems and are anchored at four corners, providing firm stability."

The structure was used during a basketball competition for children under 10 years old in Yio Chu Kang last month, and received positive feedback from parents, coaches and partners, said the spokesman.

"ActiveSG will review and expand it to more venues, where feasible," the spokesman added.

The public was also warned that stunts such as slam dunks are prohibited at all ActiveSG facilities, including at courts with the new structures.

Yesterday, the basketball court near Block 18 Bedok South Road, which is under the purview of the East Coast Town Council, remained closed.

The structures on both sides of the court had been uprooted, and the area around the court was cordoned off with tape.

Flowers, most of which had withered, and a handwritten cardboard sign which read "Mohd Ridwan Rest in Peace 2004-2021" hung on one of the fences.

Ridwan's mother, Madam Rahimah Lee Abdullah, 62, told ST that she appreciated the flowers and the tidbits that members of the public had left at the court.

In the family's three-room flat in Bedok, basketballs remain in a corner of the living room along with the teenager's sneakers. Madam Rahimah still keeps her son's phone charged.

The petrol attendant said her son's friends frequently visit her and hang out in his room.

"Sometimes, it feels like he's here," Madam Rahimah said.