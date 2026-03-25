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A section of Bartley Road between the junction of Mount Vernon Road and Bidadari Park Drive will be closed to traffic from 1am to 5.30am on April 5.

SINGAPORE – A section of Bartley Road between the junction of Mount Vernon Road and Bidadari Park Drive will be closed to traffic for several hours on April 5.

The closure will take place between 1am and 5.30am to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian overhead bridge near Bartley Christian Church, said HDB on March 25.

The Housing Board added that the new bridge will provide improved connectivity for residents living at nearby housing developments, such as Bartley GreenRise and Bartley Beacon, as well as other residents of Bidadari estate.

The bridge is expected to open by September 2026, with lift access available by December 2026.

During the temporary road closure, motorists are advised to use the alternative route along Bidadari Park Drive, Bartley Walk and Mount Vernon Road.

Residents of Bartley Beacon can still enter or exit the area using the existing access points at Bidadari Park Drive and Mount Vernon Road.

Bus and MRT services will continue to operate normally.