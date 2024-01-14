Barrier-free routes for wheelchair users to be shown on OneMap app from March 2024

SINGAPORE – From March, wheelchair users can find barrier-free routes on the national OneMap app, making it easier for them to navigate different parts of Singapore.

The initiative by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) to map out such routes will show users features like wheelchair-accessible covered linkways, ramps, footpaths, pedestrian crossings, and overhead bridges with lifts.

About 1,100km of accessible routes have been mapped across nine areas in Singapore.

These are Bukit Merah, Ang Mo Kio, Orchard, River Valley, Marina South – including Gardens by the Bay – the Museum District, Punggol, Singapore River and Tanglin.

The app will also have audio directions for wheelchair users, including alerts when approaching road crossings. Public transport, cycling and driving modes are already available on the app.

The feature will be available for Android users.

From July to October in 2023, SLA conducted four pilot testing sessions together with SG Enable, where more than 100 wheelchair users trialled the app in areas like Gardens by the Bay and around Ang Mo Kio Community Centre.

These users gave feedback and suggested improvements to the app’s barrier-free navigation function, such as having louder and earlier alerts when approaching crossings and using bigger fonts on the map.