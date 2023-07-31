Barramundi Group stops farming sea bass in S’pore due to deadly virus outbreak

SINGAPORE – A deadly fish virus has cast a pall over the future of sea bass farming in Singapore after forcing the Republic’s only fish farm operator in its southern waters to halt commercial production, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes amid efforts to boost local seafood production to help the country produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030, with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) eyeing more sites in its southern waters for aquaculture.

As at June 2023, Barramundi Group has harvested all of its Asian sea bass, also known as barramundi, and stopped stocking its three ocean-based farm sites with juvenile fish due to outbreaks caused by the scale drop disease virus (SDDV).

The pathogen, which occurs naturally in Singapore and parts of South-east Asia, can kill more than half a pen of barramundi, which is often touted as the salmon of the tropics.

Responding to queries from ST, SFA said last Wednesday that farms in the Johor Strait – where the majority of Singapore’s fish farms are located – occasionally reported signs of the virus, which results in scale loss and fin erosion, among other symptoms.

Apart from barramundi and yellowfin seabream, the virus is not known to infect other species of fish. A 2021 study suggests that SDDV affects farmed yellowfin seabream.

Barramundi Group’s annual report for financial year (FY) 2022, published on June 23, states that farming at its Singapore sites off Pulau Semakau, Pulau Senang and St John’s Island will be held off until “an efficacious vaccine is available, for animal welfare and ethical reasons”.

A presentation by the group in February reported that an SDDV outbreak at its Semakau site in December 2021 caused elevated mortalities among farmed sea bass that lasted throughout the first quarter of 2022, with the site harvested out later in the year.

In response to queries by ST, Barramundi Group said the virus has caused “significant mortalities and financial losses” for its operations in Singapore. It recorded a loss of $31.9 million for FY2022.

Brunei will become Barramundi Group’s base for fish production, and the harvested sea bass will be processed and shipped to Singapore and international markets, the FY2022 report added.

“Our Singapore operations will continue to focus on aqua-tech capabilities such as vaccine and therapeutics development, veterinary and animal health, broodstock (fish used for breeding purposes) research and development, and the supply of high-quality fry and fingerlings,” a spokesman for the company told ST on July 18.

The firm operates a hatchery, nursery and broodstock facility at SFA’s Marine Aquaculture Centre on St John’s Island, and the juvenile fish are sent to research institutes and other local fish farms.

There are plans to export fish fry, or newly hatched barramundi, to places including overseas farms.