Barn owl with wing fractures euthanised as recovery unlikely: NParks

SINGAPORE – An injured barn owl found by a passer-by on Thursday evening in Tanah Merah Coast Road was put down after vets said it was unlikely to recover from its extensive wing fractures.

National Parks Board (NParks) group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo said the owl was brought to the NParks Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation for treatment.

“Our wildlife vets found the owl to be in a poor condition and barely responsive, with multiple wing fractures,” said Dr Loo, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“The likelihood of recovery was assessed to be poor and to minimise further suffering, the owl was humanely euthanised.”

Dr Loo said barn owls, which have a distinct white, heart-shaped face, are an uncommon and adaptable species native to Singapore. They tend to nest in tree cavities or urban structures such as abandoned buildings.

“If members of the public encounter an owl, they should observe from a safe distance and keep quiet so as not to disturb the bird, especially near its nesting areas.”

He advised those who encounter an injured owl to call the NParks Animal Response Centre and refrain from moving the bird.