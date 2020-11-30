Barefoot Run sees 200 runners - and social distancing measures

Braving the coarse ground, about 200 runners took to the track at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday, split into small groups with social distancing measures in place - all while barefoot.

The OTH Barefoot Run 2020 race was among a few mass runs to take place here since restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 were eased, giving a glimpse into how sporting events will fare in the new normal. Many runs scheduled for the year have been postponed or gone virtual.

In the race, runners were assigned to four categories - open categories for men and women above 18 and masters categories for men and women above 40. Runners in the open categories had to run three laps, while those in the masters categories had to do two laps. Each lap was about 700m.

All finishers took home a token medal, with the top three finishers in each category receiving trophies.

Ms Jillian See, 22, who placed first in the women's open category, said she had looked forward to the race, her first since February.

"After a very long break, it helped me gauge my stamina and readiness," said the Singapore Institute of Management student.

Organisers were particular about scheduling time slots and segregating runners into different groups according to their categories to ensure safe distancing. Other measures, including SafeEntry check-in and temperature scanning, were also enforced at the site.

Some runners also donated their old shoes, adding to the over 4,000 pairs collected by OTH which will be donated for recycling. Singapore Pools has pledged $20 for every pair of donated shoes up to a total of $10,000, and the amount raised will go to Kheng Chiu Loke Tin Kee Home in Tampines.

Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo, guest of honour at the run, said despite the challenging circumstances, everyone should strive to do good and foster public spirit among the community.