Banker and wife donate $500,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

Veteran banker Edmund Koh and his wife Wong Poh Choo have donated $500,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) to celebrate Mother's Day today.

It is a personal donation and their biggest lump-sum contribution to a single programme to date.

Mr Koh, who is president of UBS Asia-Pacific, said the Covid-19 situation has been a difficult period for children and parents, especially mothers, due to work-from-home arrangements and the closure of many facilities.

He and his wife, who are both 60 and have three children, are "lucky that we've built a good home and family", but that might not be the case for others, he told The Sunday Times. "Some parents' daily wages could be under tremendous stress... if we can help, we should. This donation is also to help nurture the next generation of leaders," he said.

"(It is also) a reflection of the utmost respect I have for all the mums going through this period. Motherhood is very selfless and it takes a lot to fulfil this role."

Aside from honouring mothers, the couple hope their donation will spur more people to contribute, in whatever way they can, to tide Singaporeans through this difficult period.

"Hopefully, it will garner more support from all of us in Singapore, to stand together and help when we can, be it through financial contributions, words of encouragement, being understanding or being socially responsible," Mr Koh said.

Mr Warren Fernandez, chairman of STSPMF and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group, said the donation is timely and apt.

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times, added: "Many families who turn to us for help include mothers who make big sacrifices for the sake of their kids.

"These mothers are anxious to ensure their children cope well with school, despite their circumstances. It is a great way to show our appreciation for the efforts of all our mothers, and I thank Edmund for this kind and thoughtful contribution."

STSPMF provides school pocket money to about 10,000 primary, secondary and post-secondary students from low-income families yearly.

The money is disbursed to these students with the support of mainstream schools and social service agencies islandwide.

Last week, STSPMF and the Ministry of Education (MOE) pledged to continue to provide meal subsidies for more than 47,000 primary and secondary school students from low-income families over the month-long school break that began on May 5.

STSPMF committed up to $2 million, with MOE matching every dollar distributed to ensure the students continue to receive financial support for meals even though there is no school or home-based learning.

STSPMF, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has helped more than 170,000 children and youth in need and disbursed $68 million since 2000.

About $6 million is disbursed each year, helping about 10,000 students from families whose per capita gross monthly income is below $625.