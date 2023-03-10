Bangladeshi cleaner punched by man who harassed town council workers in MacPherson

SINGAPORE - A Bangladeshi cleaner was punched in the chest on Thursday by a man who in the past had harassed and broken the brooms of the town council workers, said MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling.

In a post on social media site Instagram late on Thursday night, Ms Tin said in a video that the man was likely drunk when he attacked the worker.

She said: “This man, likely intoxicated, then decided to hunt down one of the other cleaners and punched him in the chest.”

The incident happened at about 11am on Thursday at the void deck of Block 87 Circuit Road, NRT Trading and Engineering managing director Sakthivelan Nararajah told The Straits Times on Friday.

Mr Sakthivelan’s company is a contractor hired by Marine Parade Town Council.

In the video clip, seen standing next to Ms Tin is Bangladeshi worker Babul, 48, who goes by one name. It was his son Ahammed Siyam, 20, who was punched by the man.

Father and son work together as cleaners for the town council, said Ms Tin.

Mr Babul, a site supervisor, has worked for Marine Parade Town Council for many years, she added.

Mr Babul in the video said the man, whose identity is not known, punched his son out of the blue when he was walking in the estate. His son went to see a doctor after the attack.

“I’m so very sad,” he said, adding that his heart ached for his son.

Mr Babul said that this was not the first time he had asked the man to stop harassing the cleaners, but the man would still break and throw away things like their brooms and mops.

Mr Sakthivelan said the man, who looked to be in his 60s, had harassed two other cleaners since October 2022, but the police were not involved previously because things did not get violent.

He added that the man would usually hang around the estate and drink beer. He would then verbally abuse cleaners by hurling vulgarities at them.

The cleaners would usually just avoid the man or ignore him, he said.

Mr Sakthivelan said: “Babul has been working with me for more than 10 years. If our cleaners were unfairly treated, he would always voice it out.”