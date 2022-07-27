Bands by people with disabilities hit right note with launch of debut singles soon

SINGAPORE - Mr Adrian Ng, 22, has severe developmental coordination disorder which makes it hard for him to exert strength or coordinate movements, but he managed to pick up drumming.

The APSN Centre for Adults trainee has a mild intellectual disability, but that has not stopped him from becoming a drummer in a band, which is releasing its debut single, supported by music school Faith Music Centre.

The centre runs courses in keyboard, guitar, drums and ukulele for people with various disabilities aged 18 and above.

This initiative to form bands with its students and help them release original music is part of the centre's goal of helping people with disabilities develop their musical and performance potential.

The new music from the bands will be on major digital streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Musicby Aug 7, with the bands taking a full cut of the sales of their music.

The students have also been engaged to perform at senior care centres and nursing homes, with some becoming instructors at the music school.

The centre received a grant from SG Enable under its Enabling Lives Initiative to support the project.

It aims to support six bands in releasing 10 original singles by this year, and eventually to help them produce albums and hold a concert.

The bands showcased their new music at the launch of their singles on Wednesday (July 27) at the Enabling Village, where they were joined by Senior Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Ng said: "Drum is my favourite instrument. I did not drum before joining this school."

His mother, teaching assistant Sharon Khoo, said she was worried when he first started learning the drums. "I was asking them, 'really can or not?' "

He started slow, progressing from one hand and one leg to both hands and legs, and got better with practice, which has beenevery week since November last year.

"I saw a transformation in him, going from zero background to now playing in a band," said Madam Khoo.

She hopes her son can be engaged in more public performances, as well record more music.